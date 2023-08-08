TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Blood Battle 2023 is a wrap and the results are in.

Thanks to the generous donations of our viewers this past month, the evening crew emerged victorious.

However, it was a close race all month long. In fact, the morning and evening teams were tied going into the event’s final weekend.

In total, 128 donors voted for the evening team and 121 donors voted for the morning team.

Every donation helped Our Blood Institute save hundreds of lives through the Blood Battle, and we at KFDX 3 are so thankful to every person who promoted and donated to the event.

For more information on how to give to Our Blood Institute year-round, visit their website.