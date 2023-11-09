WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An investigation is underway after a deceased body was discovered behind an abandoned business near Sheppard Air Force Base.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers were called to Qiu’s Buffet near Sheppard Air Force Base in the 1600 block of Pearlie Drive at about 11:24 a.m. on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Sgt. Eipper said a security guard in the area discovered the body of a male believed to be deceased behind the building. Authorities said officers arrived on the scene and secured the area with crime scene tape.

According to Sgt. Eipper, the male was deceased. The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed at this time.

Sgt. Eipper said detectives are on the scene conducting an investigation into the man’s death. He said more information will be released at a later time. No other details have been released by law enforcement at this time.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Our crew is on the scene working to gather more information.