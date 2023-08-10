ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An active bomb threat is being investigated at Holliday ISD, Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd said.

The Archer County Sheriff’s Office, Holliday Police Department, Department of Public Safety and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms are currently working on the potential threat that was first reported in the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, according to the Sheriff’s Facebook.

FM 268 and many other city streets around the campus are currently shut down, and will likely remain closed for the majority of the day, Curd said. Additionally, all buildings on-site have been evacuated.

Officials are advising residents to avoid the area.

A reporter is currently heading to the scene.