BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Three residents of Stephens County, Okla., face charges related to possessing or dealing pills with fentanyl after their arrests in Burkburnett at two separate locations.

Police said almost 200 illegal pills were seized.

Dusty Walker and Grace Mathews are charged with the possession, manufacture or delivery of controlled substances. Madison Clark is charged with possession.

On Friday, September 1, 2023, police were called about a woman being assaulted in a car at the Valero on Red River Expressway. An officer stopped the car as it was leaving the parking lot and said it pulled into a nearby hotel parking lot.

The officer said the occupants, Walker and Mathews, were detained and that Mathews appeared to be intoxicated on narcotics.

A search of the car turned up various drug paraphernalia and 59 pills in various containers later tested positive for fentanyl.

Interviews by police and Wichita County Drug Enforcement Division agents at the police department led them to a room in the hotel where Madison Clark was arrested.

A search of the room led to the seizure of 126 more pills, paraphernalia and $6,000 in cash.