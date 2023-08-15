WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been a busy week so far for Camp Fire officials who were gearing up to open soon. That is until 100 mph winds ripped through the property last week.
Reporter Curtis Jackson went to the scene Tuesday, August 15, 2023, to learn how the community can help.
“You are looking at the after-effects of what the storm had that came through last Thursday,” executive director for Camp Fire Erica Mundt said. “So we have 16 acres, and as you can see, we’ve got 60-foot trees that have been snapped.”
According to Mundt, all the damage caused to the property has put a damper on their opening date.
“It’s probably going to push us back,” she said. “We’re still re-evaluating things day by day. We’re very lucky today to have the county come out and help us, but there is still so much more that needs to be done in order for it to be safe and ready for the kids to come. Usually, we also do an after-school swim program which is not going to happen now.”
Although several areas suffered damage, Mundt said, in a way, the storm brought the community closer together.
“We are just very appreciative of everybody rallying together,” the executive director said. “If you haven’t been driving around, you can see other people helping everybody who’s been affected, so it’s been really nice to have an outward response of ‘how can we help?'”
To help donate your time or resources to Camp Fire as they clean up last week’s destruction, visit their website.