WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—In 100 days all of the fun that is the Junior League of Wichita Falls’ Christmas Magic event returns.

It’ll be big, co-chairs Anndrea Harris and Amanda Culley said.

“It is our biggest fundraiser that we host,” Harris said. “We use the money that is raised at Christmas Magic and put it right back into the community.”

The four-day, one-stop shopping event will take place Nov. 2 through Nov. 5 at the MPEC Convention Center.

“They’ll get the chance to see over 100 merchants from all over the United States,” she said.

The Christmas Magic market is a long-standing tradition, something the league said is only possible thanks to the businesses in our community and shoppers.

“People [trust] us with their business,” Harris said. “So, this is year 42, and we’ve had vendors that have been with us for twenty-plus years.”

No matter what your business is, returning vendors like Blush and Honey Boutique said you’ll feel the love from the moment you walk in.

“This will be our third year doing Christmas Magic,” Blush and Honey owner Ashleigh Squires said. “We started in 2021. What really keeps us coming back is we’ve been able to connect, not only with customers, but with the Junior League.”

Squires said events like Christmas Magic have helped her grow into a full-out store with women’s, men’s, and children’s clothes.

“They continue to support our small businesses year-round,” she said. “It’s really amazing how they bring together so many businesses.”

Jordan Ford and the team at Serenity Salon, Spa and Boutique agreed with this.

“We have been a part of Christmas Magic,” Ford said. “I think this year will be our 11th or 12th year to be a part of Christmas Magic. It is a really important event for us. Not only does it kick off the holiday shopping season, but it allows us to support [the] Junior League.”

Serenity has the perfect hair stylists, clothes and accessories for all ages, and over the next 100 days, they’ll be getting ready to bring it all to Christmas Magic.

“Inventory [is] set aside just for Christmas Magic,” Ford said. “Our customers get super excited about it.”

“We just go all in and give everything we have that weekend,” Squires said.

“Christmas Magic is coming, and November will be here before you know it,” Culley said. “So, we’re a lot of boots-on-the-ground, a lot of planning, and just making sure everything’s perfect.”

For more information on Christmas Magic, click here. Tickets are set to be available at the beginning of September.