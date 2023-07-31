WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The abandoned Hotel at Wichita Falls will be the topic of conversation in tomorrow’s City Council meeting.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, council members will discuss the possibility of tearing the hotel down after demolition plans were revealed last Thursday, Aug. 27, 2023.

Tomorrow, city councilors will initiate those proceedings, as well as discuss the possible construction of a public park.

Law enforcement officials said they are glad to see the property potentially be put to good use.

“The safest thing for everybody, the best for everybody is just go ahead and take it down,” Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Charlie Eipper said. “It would be one less burden for us to have to watch and be concerned about people being hurt or property being destroyed.”

Councilors will also consider authorizing a feasibility study on improving and restoring the police headquarters building on Holliday and the four oldest fire stations at tomorrow’s meeting, officials said.