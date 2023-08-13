BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Bowie water customers ordered to boil water before consuming.

According to a noticed posted on the Montague Emergency Communications Team Facebook page, all customers using the city of Bowie public water system are to boil their water before consuming.

On Aug 13, 2023, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality ordered the City of Bowie to notify all customers of the order after a waterline break at the intersection of Mills Street and Highway 59.

The order was put in place to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, according to the release. Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and cooled before consuming.

Customers will be notified once the order is lifted, according to the order.