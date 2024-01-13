WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— In the wake of devastating news, the community put their differences aside and came together to support City View coach Heath Aldrich, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

The New City View Independent School District Superintendent, Dr. Jesse Thomas, and Coach Aldrich thank the public for their prayers and for spreading Aldrich’s GoFundMe.

“He makes such a positive difference for City View kids, staff, and families; I am very honored not only to work with him but also to call him my friend,” Thomas said.

Aldrich’s wife, Mikel, also wants to thank the public for being there for her husband.

The couple said, “We are happy that all of you get to witness this miracle with us.”