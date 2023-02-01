TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — With ice still on many Texoma roads, more winter precipitation expected, and temperatures set to remain below freezing, many schools, businesses, churches, and public services have announced closures for Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Please find a complete list of delays and closings from across Texoma. Closures will be added to the list below as they are received by the KFDX/KJTL team in the newsroom.
To report a closing or delay, call (940) 692-6273 or email news@kfdx.com.
This story will be updated as we learn of more closures and delays in the area. Check back often for updates.
Texas School Delays and Closings
- Bellevue ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Bowie ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Bryson ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Forestburg ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Gold-Burg ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Jacksboro ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Midway ISD — 2-hour delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Montague ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Nocona ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Perrin-Whitt CISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Prairie Valley ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Saint Jo ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Sylvan Learning Center — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Throckmorton CISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Woodson ISD — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
Oklahoma School Delays and Closings
University Delays and Closings
Church Delays and Closings
Childcare Delays and Closings
- YMCA Dillard Early Learning and Youth Academy — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2. Will resume regular program hours on Friday, Feb. 3.
Public Service Delays and Closings
- Chaparral Senior Center (Vernon) — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Hand Up Food Ministry (Nocona) — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Texas Health and Human Services Offices — Opens at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Vernon Meals on Wheels — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
Healthcare Delays and Closings
- Chillicothe Family Clinic — Opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Dr. Jesse Gorley and Integrity Health and Counseling — Opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Dr. Christian Helm, CBH Physical Medicine and Rehab — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Pain Rehabilitation Group of WF — Opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Texas Treatment Services — Opens at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
Other Delays and Closings
- Grimes Oil Checking Certification Course — Closed on Thursday, Feb. 2
- McBride’s on Maplewood — Opens at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
- Sunrise Optimist Thursday Breakfast — Canceled for Thursday, Feb. 2
- Wichita Falls Music Academy — All music lessons are canceled for Thursday, Feb. 2
- YMCA Bill Bartley — Opens at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
- YMCA Downtown — Opens at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
