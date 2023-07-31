WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The County Commissioners Office of Wichita County is getting some much-needed help when it comes to elections.

In this morning’s county commissioners meeting, on July 31, 2023, Robin Fincannon was appointed as the new Elections Administrator.

Robin Fincannon, the wife of Precinct 2 County Commissioner Mickey Fincannon, was one of several applicants for the position.

Judge Johnson said, while the Elections Commission is made up of a member from both political parties, and the county judge, county clerk and county tax assessor had a lot of great applicants, each member felt Fincannon would be the best fit for the new position.

“We need someone who has the right skill set and honestly, the right experience in elections to be able to come in and hit the ground on day one and get us ready for November elections, then the 2024 set of elections next year,” Judge Johnson said. “The commission unanimously thought that that person was Robin, and so we voted to approve her.”

Fincannon was expected to start her new position on September 1, but commissioners approved that she be the administrator designate, allowing her to start “the hiring process and more” beginning tomorrow, August 1.