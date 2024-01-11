WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On December 10th, Danny Dennis nearly bled to death from injury she sustained.

She never thought her pet would turn on her, and now, she is sharing her story with others so they can avoid the pain.

“I was so fearful I was going to die scared to death,” said Dennis. “I was going to die. I was doing anything and everything to protect myself because I didn’t want to die.”

December 10th will live in infamy for Dennis, a day where she almost crossed over into the light.

“It started coming towards me and it was getting bigger and bigger and bigger, and all of the sudden my face was in the light and it was so warm, it was so beautiful,” said Dennis.

Dennis and her sister were out celebrating her birthday and in her own yard her dog unprovokingly attacked her.

“I was on the ground because we were wrestling him off her (sister), and he just turned around and just immediately started attacking me,” said Dennis.

Huge chunks from her neck, arm, shoulder, and breasts were pulled out of her.

She thanks God for her life, and wants to warn people so others do not suffer the same fate.

“He was the most loyal dog to me,” said Dennis. “I treated him like my son. I mean, he was so loyal, I just I cannot wrap my head around. Why?”

Essentially raising her dog from birth, she never expected to have something like this occur.

She talked about how her dog was always obedient, and protective of her family.

“He would just sit there and guard the house,” said Dennis.

Dennis believes that night some how activated a “trigger” in her pitbull, something that other owners might not know about.

“Some can go their entire lives without that trigger going off, but once that trigger does go off, there’s no stopping them and they’re not going to stop,” said Dennis.

To this day, she and her therapist do not know if there was a reason for the trigger, but she shares her story to ensure others may not suffer the same fate.

Dennis is expected to make a full recovery and return to activities of daily living within three months.