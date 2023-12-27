WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Now that Christmas has passed some would say it’s time to take down that Christmas tree. If you have a real tree the city is making it very easy to properly dispose of it.

“You know this whole year has gone by fast and the fact that Christmas just kind of went fast, like New Years will be here not tomorrow but it’ll feel like tomorrow and next thing you know we’re in 2024,” City of Wichita Falls Public Information officer Chris Horgen said.

There are 4 locations you can take your live tree.

“Bring those to Lucy Park, Kiwanis Park, the city’s landfill or the transfer station, we want the live ones because what we’ll do with it well end up mulching it they’ll chip it down they’ll use it for mulch in parks or they’ll use it for compost its one or the other,” Horgen said.

The city is able to recycle and give your trees life again in our local parks, you can drop the bare trees off 24 hours a day at Lucy Park, or Kiwanis Park. If you choose to go to the city landfill or transfer station you’ll have to bring proof of residency, and go during business hours.

“Remember this is a live tree, if you bought one in a box at the store, put it back in the box and put it in your attic or garage we want the live ones the ones that are just gonna disintegrate in your living room if you don’t get rid of it,” Horgen said.

The last day to dispose of your trees this way is Sunday. January 14th so there’s still plenty of time left for you to decide when it’s time to throw it out. Lucy Park is located at 100 Sunset Drive, Wichita Falls 76302. To access the tree drop off location enter the park from Sunset and follow the arrows. Kiwanis park is located at 4649 Stanford Avenue, Wichita Falls Texas 76308. Tree drop off is immediately to the right when you come in.

The City Transfer Station is located at 3200 Lawrence Road, Wichita Falls Texas 76308 and is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. and Saturdays 10:00 a.m.-4:00p.m. The City Landfill is located at 10984 Wiley Road Wichita Falls, Texas 76307and is open from 8:00 a.m. -6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays.