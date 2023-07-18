WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Downtown Wichita Falls Development are calling on the community for help getting downtown ready for thousands of visitors for Hotter’N Hell Hundred next month.

Executive director of Downtown Wichita Falls Development Jana Schmader says they’re in need of volunteers to help clean up trash, help pull weeds and do other landscaping jobs.

She says if you’re interested, you must wear closed-toed shoes, and gloves are recommended.

Volunteers can also bring their own gardening tools.

However, Schmader also expressed a need for donated tools volunteers can use for the day.

Schmader says they accept volunteers of all ages, and she recommends having your kids be a part of giving back to the community.

“I think it’s important to start at an early age and show them that just a few hours of their time can make a huge impact,” she said. “Hopefully, that’s how we grow volunteers of all ages.”

Downtown Clean-Up Day will be Aug. 6 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.