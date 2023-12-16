SEYMOUR, TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL)— Baylor County is home to the Seymour Panthers, farmers and ranchers and the “Texas Red Beds,” a rocky area known for rare fossils of Permian amphibians.

Those rare fossils led to the opening nearly 10 years ago of the Whiteside Museum of Natural History, which opened a new exhibit on December 16, 2023.

The Whitley Hall of Paleontology was recently re-done for the “Here There Be Dragons” exhibit featuring Komodo dragons and showcasing lizard evolution.

The museum’s director and assistant director said Baylor County is the best place to study where lizards and reptiles came from.

“Scientists from all over the world have been coming here just to look at the reptiles because this is where their roots are, and to show that lineage from the old things to the new things is one that we highlight a lot at the museum,” said museum director and paleontologist, Chris Flis.

“The very first Dimetrodon bones were discovered in Seymour, so that’s why Seymour’s such a special place to study all the fossils here, and after many, many years of studying Dimetrodon, we’ve noticed a lot of similarities between Komodo dragon and Seymour and Dimetrodon,” added Holly Simon, assistant director of the museum.

For more on the hours of operation and upcoming events, click here.