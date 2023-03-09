WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has 3 charges after deputies say his pickup was weaving over the highway and did not pull over when a deputy got behind him with lights and siren.

Clayton Roberts is charged with DWI, resisting arrest, and fleeing an officer while risking imminent bodily injury to others.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A Wichita County Sheriff’s Office deputy said just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023, he saw a 1997 Chevy pickup southbound on Central Freeway repeatedly crossing over the lane lines, at one point causing another vehicle to move to the extreme left side of its lane to avoid the truck. He said the truck’s speed fluctuated between 40-50 MPH.

When he activated his lights and siren, he said the driver did not pull over but kept going almost 2 miles before exiting and pulling into a parking spot at Sun Valley Apartments.

When additional deputies arrived, the driver was ordered out, but the deputy said he would not follow his instructions.

When the deputy attempted to take his arm and put him in handcuffs, he said Roberts pulled away back toward his truck.

The deputy took him to the ground and said Roberts continued resisting until he got the handcuffs on both wrists.

The deputy said there was a strong odor of alcohol on Robert’s breath, and his speech was so slurred he could not understand him.

A warrant was obtained for a blood draw.