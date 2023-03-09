WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 51-year-old Wichita Falls man with multiple cases of assault and injury to the elderly pending is now accused of snapping a 76-year-old woman’s arm in half, and then resisting arrest.

Charles Edward Mann is jailed on $55,000 bonds for injury to an elderly, resisting arrest and evading arrest. Mann was released January 19, 2023, on a personal recognizance bond for criminal trespass, and released last August on a $50,000 bond on his last injury to an elderly charge.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In the new charge, police said they responded to a high priority assault in the 3100 block of Avenue S just after 5 this morning, March 9, 2023. No suspect was found at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital and told an officer she was asleep when she was awakened by Mann yelling.

She said she got up and told him to go back to bed, and he yelled at her “You go back to bed” and grabbed her right arm and lifted it over her head and began to twist it until she heard a loud snap.

The officer said an x-ray of her forearm showed the bone was snapped in half. Mann was found walking on Buchanan near Avenue O. The officer said he recognized him from several previous incidents. He activated his lights and yelled at Mann to stop but said Mann kept walking and cursed at the officer and said he would “(expletive) you up–I know Kung Fu.”

Another officer arrived and tackled Mann and after a struggle, officers got him in handcuffs.

During the struggle, officers said Mann made numerous statements, including “I snapped her arm because she was killing children in the front yard.” Police said Mann and the victim are roommates and have been in a relationship in the past.

Last May, Mann was arrested for injury to an elderly person at the same address on Avenue S. The victim said she was outside relaxing by a fire pit when Mann came up and began yelling for her to leave and never come back to his land, then grabbed her by the hair and slugged her in the face. She said she crawled away and called 911 from a neighbor’s house.

Police said Mann admitted she did live in the house, but he had warned her and “she got what she had coming to her.”

In 2020, Mann was charged with injury to an elderly person when the victim said he got drunk, vomited on the floor and then got mad and assaulted her when she tried to clean it up.

He also has been charged with making threats to kill an off-duty deputy and his neighbors, shooting arrows at a neighbor’s house, punching an 18-year-old female employee of a taco truck in the face and assaulting an officer.

Mann has 12 cases pending in court, including terroristic threats, assaults and injury to the elderly. Judication of the cases was on hold after a judge ruled him mentally incompetent a year ago and ordered him to receive treatment at the North Texas State Hospital for no more than 120 days, or until he was competent to stand trial.