ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Parents and families of students in the Electra Independent School District will not have to purchase school supplies prior to the new school year.

Officials with the Electra ISD announced its third annual Back-to-School Fair and Meet the Teacher will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Electra ISD School.

District officials said Electra ISD will be partnering with Electra Hospital District to purchase school supplies for every student attending Electra ISD schools, from kindergarten to 12th grade.

A vaccination clinic, hosted by Electra Hospital District, will also be held at this event for students needing up-to-date vaccines. Electra ISD students will also receive a school supply kit and can participate in activities put on by the District.

District officials said that those who are in need of online registration assistance can meet with district personnel that evening as well.