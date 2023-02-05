WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A family was displaced Saturday night after an electrical adapter plugged into a child’s toy sparked a fire, causing damage to the apartment.

According to Wichita Falls Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, shortly before midnight, the fire department responded to a structure fire at the Colony Park Apartments on Taft Blvd.

They found smoke coming from one of the apartment units and worked to quickly extinguish the flames. The fire was contained to the children’s bedroom, but caused smoke damage throughout the apartment.

Ashlock said the fire was started by an electrical adapter plugged into a children’s projection nightlight. He estimated the damage at around $8,000. No one was home when the fire started, and no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.