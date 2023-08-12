WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A one time emergency mobile pantry and produce express is available now until supplies run out for those struggling from storm damage.

Within 24 hours, the food bank assembled a mobile pantry giving away over four days worth of food to over 350 families.

“We got on the phone just before noon and called for volunteers and they agreed to come out here in droves,” said David O’Neil, the CEO of the food bank. “So we’re excited with not only that community support, donations and etc., but also our volunteers in critical to being able to do this on just the spur of the moment.”

The food bank gave food boxes, water, bakery items, and fresh produce over three blocks of cars gathered outside of Solid Rock House of God to drive through the mobile pantry.

Pastor David Sapata runs the church that hosted the food drive, despite their building losing power during the storm.

David sapata

“Always been a dream of mine,” said David Sapata, the pastor of Solid Rock House of God. “God opened up that door for us to partner up with our food bank to be able to do that. So it means everything to me to feed. That’s what makes it special that we’re able to give to feed the community”

While the food bank is able to provide temporary relief, if additional relief is needed, the mobile food bank is willing to provide additional support.

