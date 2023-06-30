BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The widow of a fallen Oklahoma state trooper, who was shot and killed in the line of duty nearly 20 years ago, made a stop in Burkburnett on Friday, June 30 for a book signing.

Nik “Nikky” Joe Green was killed in December 2003 near Devol, OK when he stopped to assist a vehicle on the side of the road that turned out to be a mobile methamphetamine lab. Ricky Ray Malone was convicted in Green’s death after Malone shot Green twice in the back of the head.

Green’s widow, Linda Green-Bennett, helped get Nik’s Law passed, which restricts sales of drugs used to make meth. She also travels around the area to speak about the dangers of that drug.

For her stop in Boomtown, she came to sign the faith-based book “When Love Overflows” that she wrote about her husband and how she works to make positive changes.

“The message here is mainly just hope. Even in times of loss and pain, there’s hope and you can find your joy in the Lord. And so that’s kind of my message with this book is to share his story and to share, you know, the victory after after tragedy,” said Bennett.

The book can be purchased through Bennett’s website or directly from Amazon.