WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve enacted a freeze on interest rates. This hold starting after several months of the fastest series of hikes in 40 years.

“They’ve pushed short term interest rates, which is the overnight rate really, really high,” said Jeffrey Schultz, the executive vice president and chief investment officer at American National Bank and Trust. “Now they’re waiting to see how that impacts the economy. What we have seen happen is longer term interest rates are starting to come down.”

Schultz explained this hold is designed to slow down the economy.

He says the economy is sped up because of the stimulus payments during the covid pandemic, causing the effects.

“Now they’re trying to slow that down, that growth in the money supply,” said Schultz. “They’ve effectively done that. If you look at housing, that pretty much got shut down, employment figures are coming down and all those things. The economy is slowing down.”

With the slowed down economy Schultz predicts several drops should occur.

“Actually expecting them to start cutting maybe the latter part of March when they meet,” said Schultz. “Possibly have three, possibly four, cuts next year or more.”

For Texomans, these drops are a great thing.

“We are seeing mortgage rates come down,” said Schultz. “That’s going to be a benefit going forward. That’s kind of the biggest thing is just slowing down the economy and making things more affordable.”

Even though the short term benefits are good, Schultz recommends you lock in higher interest rates for long term benefits.

“Look at your situation and invest, you know, in a way that makes you comfortable,” said Schultz. “I think right now is an opportunity to buy some longer term assets and lock those in. I think we will see interest rates come down a bit. So you’d be well situated in that when that happens.”

To explore longer term investment options, contact your bank.