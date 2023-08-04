TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — If weeks of heat advisories have been making you sweat, a quick trip to these nearby lakes and natural springs could provide instant relief.

The following destinations are listed from nearest to farthest in distance.

Lake Arrowhead State Park, Wichita Falls, TX Just 15 minutes south of Wichita Falls, this local park boasts a 12,600-acre lake fit for swimming, fishing and boating. Admission is free for children and $4 for adults.

Fort Richardson State Park – North Park Unit, Jacksboro, TX Complete with a sand beach, covered picnic tables, a kayak launch and more, Lake Jacksboro’s beaches are an hour southeast of Wichita Falls. Admission is free for children and $4 for adults.

Bath Lake, Medicine Park, OK This swimming hole, which lies an hour north of Wichita Falls, was formed in the 1920s and still remains an Oklahoma hidden gem, according to the website. Residents swim for free, and wristbands are available for $3 for swimmers over five years old.

Possum Kingdom Lake, Caddo, TX Swimmers, campers and fishers alike can enjoy the 300 miles of shoreline offered by Possum Kingdom Lake. Just an hour and 45 minutes from Wichita Falls, children can swim for free and adults can swim for $4 per person.

Turner Falls Park, Davis, OK As the oldest park in Oklahoma, Turner Falls Park is nestled below the Arbuckle Mountains less than two hours from Wichita Falls. Its falls form Honey Creek, which cascades down a 77-foot waterfall, the website said. Daily admission in the summer runs from $9 to $16 for children five and older, and $16 to $20 for adults.

Burger’s Lake, Fort Worth, TX With two sandy beaches, hundreds of picnic tables, a snack bar and ample trees, this Fort Worth park is ideal for a quick lake getaway. It’s located two hours east of Wichita Falls, and admission is $15 per person of any age.

Chickasaw National Recreation Area, Sulphur, OK Just two hours northeast of Wichita Falls, this large park has three separate locations for swimming: Rock Creek, Veterans Lake and Lake of the Arbuckles. There is no entry fee to access the park’s lakes for swimming.

Pennington Creek Park, Tishomingo, OK Open all day every day, this 15-acre park offers a natural swimming hole with cool waters running down small falls. Located two hours and 15 minutes northeast of Wichita Falls, visitors can enjoy the park’s daytime services free of cost.

Proctor Springs, Waco, TX Used as a sacred watering hole for hundreds of years, this natural spring’s water was considered sacred by many Native peoples. Just three hours south of Wichita Falls, visitors to the Cameron Park springs can enjoy its cold waters free of cost.

Hancock Springs Park, Lampasas, TX Located three-and-a-half hours south of Wichita Falls, this natural spring’s clear, cool waters are worth the drive. Sprawling over three acres, this swimming spot offers many places to lay out, play volleyball or wade in the springs. Admission is cash-only and is $2.50 for seniors and kids under three and $3.50 for all other visitors, according to a representative.