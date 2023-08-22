WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls fire investigators believe a dog may have caused a structure fire this morning, August 22, 2023.

Assistant fire marshal Eddie Mawson said that, at around 8:15 a.m., nine units of firefighters responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Devonshire.

Mawson said that upon arrival, crews could see smoke coming from the roof vents and eaves.

Once inside the home, crews found the fire in the kitchen despite the reportedly heavy smoke conditions.

Officials with WFFD revealed that there was approximately $30,000 in damages to the home and $5,000 in contents loss.

While there was no one home at the time of the fire, four dogs were found in the home. Firefighters with WFFD were able to revive three of them.

Additionally, no injuries were reported, but the homeowners’ two pet rats also perished in the fire, according to the Fire Marshal.

The fire was started at the stove burner that was possibly turned on by one of the dogs, according to Mawson.