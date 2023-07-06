Large shed at a home near Petrolia is completely destroyed by fire.

PETROLIA (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters are investigating a late night fire, possibly caused by lightning, that destroyed a large shed near a home southwest of Petrolia.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, volunteer fire departments from Petrolia, Jolly, Dean and Byers were called out to State Highway 79 North for a report of a barn on fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found a large shed fully engulfed in flames. Officials with Petrolia VFD say it took about an hour to extinguish.

The shed reportedly collapsed in the middle and was a total loss.

No injuries were reported.