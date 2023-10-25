WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A local congregation whose church was ravaged by a fire in September is getting ready for a fundraiser to help them rebuild.

Around 7:20 a.m. on September 19, Wichita Falls and Sheppard Air Force Base fire crews were called to the 3800 block of Shasta Drive for a large fire at Freedom Baptist Church. Despite the manpower, the church was a total loss due to the flames and smoke and water damage, but a benefit on Thursday, October 26 could help them put the pieces back together.

“It’s a second home for us, and it really, really tore us apart when we watched it burn. So it’s a big, we understand that it’s a big leap of faith to get this up and running again, but we want to stand on that faith,” said church member Vincent Reed.

That fundraiser is set for 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Golden Chick on 5th Street. If you mention Freedom Baptist Church when you place your order, the church will receive a percentage of the sales.

A Gofundme has also been set up to them rebuild. You can also donate through CashApp at $FreedomBaptistTx777.