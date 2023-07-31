WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The fundraising event, “The Perfect Pair: A Food and Drink Affair,” is coming up soon at the Forum from the Arts Council.

It will be a curated dining experience where local chefs and restaurants will be paired with wine and beer from local wineries and breweries.

There will also be a wine pull, a silent auction and fun games and prizes for guests to enjoy.

The fundraiser, hosted to support the Arts Council’s free arts education opportunities in the Wichita Falls community and beyond, is set for Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Forum, located at 2120 Speedway Avenue.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at $85 a person or $650 for a table of eight.

Tickets will include a wine or beer tasting for each course, with additional glasses available for purchase.

Participating chefs, wineries and breweries for “The Perfect Pair: A Food + Drink Affair” will be announced soon. More information can be found on the Art Council’s website.