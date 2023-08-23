WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re a first responder, a couple of local businesses would like to show their appreciation.

Locals know it’s been a busy summer for police, fire and Emergency Medical Services, so folks down at the 5 O’Clock Barber Shop will be offering free haircuts to our community’s crucial first responders.

According to a 5 O’Clock Barber Shop employee, Samantha Fancher, it’s important to actively demonstrate appreciation for those risking their lives for the community.

“They go above and beyond for us each and every day, and they put their life on the line for us,” Fancher said. “It’s our job to give back as much as we can and be involved.”

First responders can claim their free haircut on Monday, September 11, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hot dogs and other refreshments will also be provided for those who stop by.

To follow up with this day of giving, KFDX would also like to show its appreciation for the area’s first responders.

We here at KFDX will be hosting the “Answering the Call” appreciation luncheon next Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Elks Lodge.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics are all invited to stop by from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a free meal consisting of hamburgers, hot dogs or pulled pork sandwiches with all the fixin’s, as we express our gratitude for their life-saving work.