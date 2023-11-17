WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Repairs will soon be underway at the now closed Carl’s Jr. on loop 11 at highway 287.

A reported grease fire occurred around 7 p.m., resulting in eight units from the fire department responding to the scene. Upon arrival, they found the vent hood on fire and heavy smoke in the store coming from the roof. After some time, the fire department was able to contain the fire within the vent hood.

Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson said firefighters took on the fire from the roof, leaving water damage. Mawson said the fire was caused by the char-broiler catching on fire and traveling up the vent hood pipe. The Health Department was notified and arrived to direct food disposal.



The store is closed, and the gas and power have been shut off. This Carl’s Jr. location will be out of service for an unknown time. The damage is estimated to be approximately $40,000.00.

No customers or employees were injured.