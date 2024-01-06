WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— For years, truckers and owners of medium-duty trucks have had to travel to Dallas or Oklahoma City to get maintenance or parts for their trucks.

Holt Truck Center is doing more than owning the San Antonio Spurs; they also own the new state-of-the-art truck service facility in Wichita Falls.

“We work on all International and Caterpillars and have several truck centers throughout Oklahoma and Texas. We are also rapidly expanding,” said operations manager Derek Girouard. “Plus, it’s exciting because our goal is to get these trucks back on the road as soon as possible because it’s essential to all of us in these communities that we receive our packages on time or our fuels and liquids that we need that these trucks can deliver for us,” Girouard mentioned.

This facility also has state-of-the-art technology, such as 4,000 computers with $20,000 worth of software and toolboxes ranging from $100 to $10,000.

The company currently has only eleven employees, but because of the expansion, Girouard expressed that they intend to hire more according to the company’s values.

Girouard shared that the CEO will have the grand opening sometime in February, and after that, they will use the rest of the land to lease 18-wheelers and have a sales building.

