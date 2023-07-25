The world’s greatest athletes had to start somewhere and when it comes to getting in shape, age is really just a number.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Being physically fit isn’t just for high school and college athletes. In fact, any person at any age can strive for a healthy lifestyle.

Two United Regional athletic trainers explained how to build up your strength without breaking down your body.

The world’s greatest athletes had to start somewhere and when it comes to getting in shape, age is really just a number.

“A lot people think that being active and being athletic is kind of exclusive to being young, you can have a healthy, active lifestyle really at any age,” licensed and certified athletic trainer Jeremy Woodward said.

When starting from zero though, Woodward and licensed athletic trainer Keith Gates said it’s a marathon, not a sprint.

“Don’t try to go 100 miles per hour off the bat, take your time, learn the movements, access where you are strength-wise and kind of what your body can do and adapt to it that way,” Gates said.

“Making sure you don’t want to do too much too fast, a lot of repetitive, same movement stresses the joint, making sure you don’t just go from being a couch potato to being a superstar,” Woodward added.

Those sentiments are especially true after an injury.

Gates said it’s a mental challenge as well as a physical one at first, but over time the challenges become less and less.

“You see their confidence build over time and they’re like oh I can do that, I can do this and they just kind of get back into where they were before they got hurt,” Gates said.

Rest is plus in the recovery equation.

“We follow a R.I.C.E. principle, we rest, we ice, we compress and elevate so that’s what we’re going to do in an initial kind of acute phase,” Woodward said. “After they’ve seen a physician they may prescribe physical therapy or have prescribed exercises that they’ll complete with an athletic trainer if it’s off-campus or at a local school.”

It’s a given athletes may face injury whether it be on the football field, basketball or volleyball court, but Woodward said rehabilitation doesn’t discriminate.

“Rehab and exercises, most people think of those exclusively for athletes, for the training part for preseason or in-season training, but a lot of the exercises that we will do for a postoperative or a nonoperative rehab, they kind of mirror what you may do in a normal workout as well,” Woodward said. “But following that progression and really optimizing your performance based on the gains that you’ve made over time.”

When it does come to working out whether it be your first time, the first time in a long time, or in recovery, the options are endless.

“There’s a lot of different variations to things that you can do so just finding what you enjoy, some people like running, some people like swimming, some people like riding bikes, cardio comes in all different sizes and shapes,” Gates said. “So find one that you like and that you enjoy and you look forward to doing that doesn’t seem like a drag.”

Gates and Woodward said, though, to know your limitations.

“A little bit of burn is ok, but when you start feeling pain that’s when you need to back off, and if you ever have pain, definitely reach out to your provider and say hey this hurts, what do I need to do,” Gates said.

“Knowing what you want to get out of a workout, what you want to get out of your activity and trying to curtail that workout not to exceed your own limitations, either physical, mental or a combination of both,” Woodward said.

Keep in mind, the strength to start is what keeps you going.

United Regional offers sports medicine, along with general orthopedics and operative and nonoperative providers.