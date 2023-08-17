WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Huey Center has been a part of the Child Care Partner’s operations for more than two decades.

Since Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, they have opened the gym for kids at the Child Care Partners location, after Thursday’s strong winds collapsed half the roof.

Now, they wait to see what’s next for the building.

“So as we [began] to drive by it, our kids were like, ‘oh, no. Look at our building. Oh, how sad,'” Child Care Partners Program Director Kimetha Christian said.

Strongline winds damaged much of the community, including Child Care Partner’s Huey Center.

“I was not prepared for the video,” executive director Kerri Goins said. “I received a text message that evening of our building pretty much demolished.”

Half the roof of the Huey Center collapsed in.

Goins and others were out Friday morning assessing the damage and taking anything salvageable.

“We were able to pull it together,” Goins said. “And yesterday, on the first day of school, the pre-k program started, and we were able to pick up kids and drop kids off to WFISD.”

Christian knows the importance of the Huey Center, not just for parents, but the kids as they begin their educational journey.

“It was really heartbreaking to see the devastation of the building,” Christian said. “To walk in and to see the roof on the inside, knowing that just a few hours earlier the kids were in there playing and enjoying themselves and having, you know, the time of their lives that day. To see it now, it’s like losing one of your limbs.”

The building belongs to Wichita Falls Independent School District, and Goins said the two groups will meet soon to decide if the building is able to be saved, and what the next steps may be.

If you’d like to donate to Child Care Partners, visit the website for details. You can make a monetary donation or buy from their Amazon wishlist to replace toys lost in the storm.