WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Over the past few years, the Covid pandemic has taken a toll on many people’s well-being; leaving them with the burden of getting their mental health under control. That’s where the Ice Bath Boys come in.

Owner Charles Horton says he started Ice Bath Boys as a way to get people out of their comfort zones and try something new, as well as provide some chilling mental health benefits.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This may look like a lot to some people, but for Charles Horton and his crew, it’s just a normal day in the life of a gym goer, and it’s here at Dooley’s family fitness center in Iowa Park that Horton got the idea of starting up the growing popular trend of ice baths here in Texoma.

“Ice bath boys are trying to reach a level of experience. We like to inform people of the qualities that come with this – 250% more Dopamine and more Serotonin, which are known to be the happy hormones, giving people a little bit of an extra push and drive to get uncomfortable and do some things that they’re not normally used to doing,” Ice Bath boys, Charles Horton said.

The Ice Bath Boys will come to your place of business to offer a cold 22-degree dip in an ice bath, something Horton says can have more than one benefit for the body and mind.

“What we’re doing right now, this is kind of like a promotion. We like to go to local businesses and help up their people and their sales and their stuff, giving them an extra opportunity to do something for the community that’s cost-free. we supply everything. We do everything. we don’t get any money from it. In fact, most of everything is for a charitable cause,” Horton said.

And speaking of charitable causes, this weekend you have the chance to help out Base Camp Lindsey.

“We have the Dooley’s family fitness tire flip here in Iowa Park, Texas, right off park street, and we’re going to be giving back to the charity you see on the board, Camp Lindsey, and Mr. Dooley himself, he organized this whole event,” Horton said.

An event that the Ice Bath Boys are hoping will unite and bring the community together, all through fitness. The Ice Bath Boys will have an ice bath showdown at Dooley’s beginning at noon, followed by the tire flip kicking off at 2 pm. There are tons of cash prizes and the event will take place indoors. For more information on how you can participate, or have the ice bath boys visit your business, click here.