WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who miraculously survived after a 50-foot pipe fell off an oil rig from 40 feet up and impaled him is now recovering from surgery.

If you saw Phil Carrillo today, you’d have a hard time believing that 14 days ago, he was impaled by a 50-foot pipe while on the job in the oil field.

“My brother said miracle, you throw that word around, and I’m like, I’m not that special, but most people don’t walk away from injuries like this,” Phil Carillo said.

Phil Carrillo recalls the day he was impaled

Carrillo said that Thursday, November 16, 2023, began just like any other day. He’s been working in the oil field for five years now and has a track record among his employees of always keeping safety at the forefront.

But around 4 in the afternoon, Carrillo said something just felt off about the oil rig he and his colleagues were working on.

Photo courtesy Chelsey Carrillo

“I’m thinking, you know, the movement in the rig, maybe it caused the rod to kind of move around up there a little bit,” Carrillo said.

Carrillo said he’s still not really sure how it happened or why, but before he knew it, everything about that day had changed.

“All of a sudden, I felt the rig shake,” Carrillo said. “And all I remember is I had fallen to the ground.”

Carrillo said he’s still not exactly sure what happened, but he remembers vividly the thoughts running through his mind once he realized one of the pipes had impaled him, ran through his entire body, and continued into the ground.

“I can breathe. I can move, my hands, my feet,” Carrillo recalled. “I was like, I’m alive. I felt like it was just on the inside of my skin.”

Phil’s wife reacts to seeing impaled husband

Carrillo was rushed to United Regional, where his wife, Chelsey Carrillo, was waiting to find out just how serious her husband’s injuries really were.

“My first thought was, oh my god, he’s gonna be paralyzed,” Chelsey Carrillo said.

Photo courtesy Chelsey Carrillo

But then, Chelsey Carrillo learned that her husband’s scheduled 3-hour surgery had only taken 45 minutes and that his surgeon only reported muscle damage. Incredibly, Phil Carrillo was out of the hospital just five days later.

It’s been two weeks now, and Carrillo is already walking, standing up, and even touching his toes. It almost seems impossible.

“I can’t explain that other than an act of God it has to be,” Carrillo said.

The doctor told Phil if the pipe had struck him six inches in any direction from where it did, it would’ve been a completely different story. It would’ve meant a collapsed lung, kidney, or liver, yet, somehow, none of Phil’s bones were broken, and none of his organs were damaged at all.

“How does, you know a rod this big slide through his body and miss every single thing?” Phil’s wife, Chelsey, said.

The couple said they learned during a recent physical therapy appointment that the pipe also didn’t hit a single nerve or damage any arteries.

“People sometimes use that word so lightly but this is a true miracle,” Chelsey Carrillo said.

Carrillo family, community rally and respond

Photo courtesy Chelsey Carrillo

The Carrillo family was amazed by the outpouring of support they saw from the community. It came in the form of prayers and well-wishes from many and in the form of meals brought to their home from others.

Someone even made the family a turkey for Thanksgiving.

“Everyone who has reached out, my first response is, thank you so much,” Chelsey Carrillo said. “It’s just wild, ya know, how much support he’s got.”

The road ahead for Phil Carrillo isn’t going to be easy. His wounds are still healing, the pain is still excruciating at times, and he’ll be in physical therapy for three months. But he said he’s facing those challenges head-on.

“It’s still a long journey but I think, I’ll be alright,” Phil said.

For Chelsey Carrillo, her husband’s survival is nothing short of supernatural.

“There’s really no explanation except that people were praying and god answered,” Chelsey said.

Fighting With Phil benefit set for December 9

A benefit for the Carrillo family, called Fighting With Phil, has been organized by several community members.

It’s set for Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., and will take place at Betel Asamblea de Dios, located at 2604 Baltimore Road.

The Fighting With Phil benefit will feature several raffles, a bake sale, and plates of Chili Colorado with rice and beans. Raffle tickets will cost $10, and meals are $10 per plate.

All proceeds will be given directly to the Carrillo family to help offset the cost of medical expenses during the holiday season.