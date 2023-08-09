WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A jury has finally been seated in the capital murder trial of 21-year-old Zaeveion Denson after several delays.

Denson is the first of four defendants charged with capital murder for his alleged role in a robbery that lead to the fatal shooting of local dance teacher Carolyn High in January 2020.

Jury selection was set to continue Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, starting at 9 a.m.; however, one prospective juror never showed up.

After several unsuccessful attempts from both the courts and the family to contact the missing juror, 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy officially dismissed the individual. She also disclosed that she signed a Writ of Attachment with possible sanctions coming for the juror.

While the missing pool member was eventually listed in a missing persons report sent out by the Wichita Falls Police Department, he was reportedly found a short time later.

With this new information, the jury was officially seated with two alternates late this afternoon.

Opening statements from the state and defense will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, followed by the prosecution calling its first witness.