WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A tribute concert honoring the legendary queen of Tejano is coming to Wichita Falls next weekend.

City Limits Stage and Sports will host the Selena concert that’s sure to bring out the dancer in everyone.

The event will feature a sing along to all of Selena’s greatest hits performed by the Selena Forever Tribute band, along with special guest, the Big Texas Band.

There will also be food trucks and a low rider car show.

Latin Fest 2023 is set for Saturday, July 29 at 4 p.m. at City Limits Stage and Sports on Seymour Highway.

