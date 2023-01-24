A homicide suspect is in custody in Lawton after a high speed pursuit down 1-44 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2022.

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A Lawton homicide suspect is now behind bars after a high-speed pursuit down 1-44 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2022, that ended when the suspect was pushed off the interstate.

Captain John Mull with the Lawton Police Department said the pursuit for Christian Lane began with the Lawton Police Department possibly around 82nd Street and Cache in Lawton.

Then, as the suspect raced down I-44, Cotton County Sheriff Tim King said he, his undersheriff, and a deputy joined in the chase when it reached Cotton County.

He said the Walters Police Department used spike strips on the suspect’s vehicle at around mile marker 20 and the suspect kept going at speeds of around 90 miles per hour.

At around mile marker 6, Sheriff King said his undersheriff conducted a tactical vehicle maneuver before the suspect went off into the ditch and came to a stop.

The suspect was ordered out of the vehicle and complied and is now in the Lawton City Jail charged with felony eluding at this point.

Capt. Mull said Lane is a suspect in a homicide at a bar off NW Cache Road on January 17, 2022.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol, U.S. Marshals Service, Cotton County Sheriff’s Office, and Lawton PD all took part in the chase that ended at about 5:45 p.m., and the sheriff said no one was injured in the chase.

