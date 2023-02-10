WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Our Blood Institute is looking for donors to step forward and donate.

According to a release, the drive will begin in two weeks on Friday, February 24th from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2100 Windthorst Road

Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old with a parent or 17 years old with a valid form of identification can donate. All donors will receive a free t-shirt and a complimentary meal

To sign up, call or text 916-832-7197 or 940-341-3601. All donations should be made payable to Texas Blood Institute.