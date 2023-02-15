WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—A local mom-and-pop that’s served this community for over 25 years, is calling upon the community for help in keeping the restaurant’s doors open.

Just like several other businesses in the area, owners of Gyros and Kebobs are still playing catch up from the pandemic and could really use more hands on deck.

Owners Abdul and Nellie Razavizadeh say after going strong for more than 25 years, they’re short-handed more than they’ve ever been.

“During COVID, we lost our employees and it’s been hard, it’s been hard on us because we can’t find any help,” Razavizadeh said.

Nellie said besides the two of them, they have only one other employee, causing them to cut their hours, something they’ve never had to do before, turn away customers.

“They’re still supporting us and they know that usually, our lunch is our rush hour we get pretty good support from the community at lunch but between two and five it slows down then it picks up after 5 but that’s just it since we do not have any help its long hours for us,” Razavizadeh said.

Positions that are open are line cooks and servers, something that Nellie said no experience is required.

“We will work with them we don’t expect them to come in and start learning everything you know, we help them, I’m always here you know I’ve never left my employees by themselves, I’m always supporting them, I’m always helping them and so is he, either side, whether they’re working this side or the kitchen,” Razavizadeh said.

Even though they’re cutting their hours, Abdul said he has the community to thank for more than two decades of success.

“We just want to thank the supporters that we’ve had for the past 25 years. All of our customers are like family to us they know us by name and we know what they eat if they just call and I see what they want,” Razavizadeh said.

It’s a relationship Nellie and Abdul hope can continue for many more years to come.

There are several positions open at Gyros and Kebobs located at 3104 Kemp Boulevard. Nellie said she would prefer walk-ins during business hours which have been changed to 11 am to 5 pm.