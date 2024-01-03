WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—It might only be the third day of 2024 but for the team at 940 realty, things are already moving and shaking.

“We do expect this year to be busier than 2023, I think there’s going to be a lot of buyers and sellers that are gonna come out of the wood works that might’ve been a little hesitant to purchase or sell their home due to interest rates and due to the economy,” 940 Realtor Karen Hardi said.

Local mortgage lenders and realtors across the state said the housing market in 2024 will look good. Interest rates are expected to trend down, and the real estate market to increase at about 25%.

“With interests predicted to go down, we do predict houses to sit on the market a lot less longer and more houses selling, more buyers coming up,” she said.

“Plus living here is a better cost of living, it seems safe, more family oriented than where I’m from,” said new Wichita Falls resident Aaron Waite.

Aaron Waite and his family just moved to Wichita Falls, and said the small town charm has drawn them in. They plan to purchase a home in the near future. As parents with kids, the idea of two new high schools is something he likes. Realtors said other potential buyers will likely feel the same in the future.

“We do expect new developments, new neighborhoods which will bring in new housing light industrial, new commercial businesses and of course that is great for Wichita Falls and great for the economy,” Hardi said.

“I’ve been watching the markets I know interest rates are gonna go back down they probably won’t be back down where they were my last house I had an interest rate of 2.5 percent,” Waite said.

He says expertise from local relators is making the process seamless, eliminating some of the worry of the ever changing market.

“Get with a realtor. We’ll get you connected with a local mortgage lender, and we’ll be there alongside every step of the way,” Hardi said.

“It’s gonna be great, and we’re anxious to get into a new home,” Waite said.

Shaping up for a positive year for realtors, buyers & sellers. To connect with any realtor from 940 realty, just click here.