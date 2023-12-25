WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a Christmas morning stabbing on Dec. 25 2023.

According to police, around 3:30 a.m., officers were sent to the Stripes Convenience store on Burkburnett Road for an assault with a weapon. They found a 31-year-old male suffering from a stab wound to his left rib area.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The man’s condition was not immediately known. Police said the victim was not cooperative and did not give suspect information or where the assault occurred. Police said the stabbing did not happen at the store. They said he walked to the store and the clerk called for help.

At this moment no further information is available.