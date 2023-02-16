WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fifth and sixth grade students had the chance to practice social graces and interpersonal skills they have learned over six weeks.

The Manners Matter banquet and dance was held at First Christian Church.

Over a multi-course meal. Students demonstrated their knowledge about silverware placement and table manners. They also honed their conversational skills.

First Christian Church Director of Children’s Ministries Claire Baer said seeing the kids’ confidence grow over the past few weeks has been the best part, “It’s amazing just to see the confidence in the students you know week one you can tell they are really shy they don’t really know what to do or what to expect and this week I mean it’s fun to see them talking to each other talking to adults so just seeing their confidence grow has been really neat.”

The kids also got pointers on small talk, basic dance steps, proper social media usage, and first impressions.