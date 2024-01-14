WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The Midwestern State University Mustangs Cheer Team is celebrating big after a win at national. The Universal Cheer Association (UCA) has nationals at the most magical place on earth for college cheer teams each year who win a bid (invited).

The competition lasts for three days and teams have to have a certain score to advance to finals.

The committee invited the Mustangs last year, and after raising the money necessary to travel to Orlando Florida, the team did just that and made magic happen.

The Mustangs competed in the Open Coed Game Day Division and competition cheer categories.

The team won fifth place on Jan. 13 after competing against the top division one teams in the country.