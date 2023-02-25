WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested Brigette Larque, Saturday, Feb. 25, after a warrant for abandoning or endangering a child was issued.

According to the warrant, on Jan. 04, detectives with the Wichita Falls Police Department Organized Crime Unit conducted a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of Sixth Street.

They found multiple grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and several hundred dollars. They also found an 11-month-old child inside the home.

Larque, the child’s mother, and another suspect were both arrested for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Child Protection Services was called to the scene and took possession of the child. Larque was freed on a $50,000 bond.

During a follow-up investigation, Larque admitted to receiving and selling meth in the home. Both she and the child tested positive for methamphetamine. She is jailed on a $20,000 bond.