WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested Brigette Larque, Saturday, Feb. 25, after a warrant for abandoning or endangering a child was issued.
According to the warrant, on Jan. 04, detectives with the Wichita Falls Police Department Organized Crime Unit conducted a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of Sixth Street.
They found multiple grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and several hundred dollars. They also found an 11-month-old child inside the home.
Larque, the child’s mother, and another suspect were both arrested for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Child Protection Services was called to the scene and took possession of the child. Larque was freed on a $50,000 bond.
During a follow-up investigation, Larque admitted to receiving and selling meth in the home. Both she and the child tested positive for methamphetamine. She is jailed on a $20,000 bond.