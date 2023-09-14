The Morath Orchard debuted a photo of the 2023 corn maze on Thursday, September 14.

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s finally starting to feel like fall, and what better way to mark the changing of the seasons than by checking out a corn maze.

The Morath Orchard Corn Maze opens for its first day on Saturday, September 16. The baseball-themed maze is six and a half acres and will be open to all ages in Charlie, TX.

In addition to the maze, there’s a large selection of outdoor games, including tether ball, giant Jenga and corn hole.

For those who’d like to do a little shopping, the orchard will also have home-grown pumpkins, drinks, snacks and canned and baked goods for sale.

The maze will be open Saturday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, September 17 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. After that, the corn maze will then be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the end of October.

Tickets for adults and kids five and over are $10. Kids four and under get in free.