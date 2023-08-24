WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The drunk driver involved in the fatal 2019 crash received the maximum sentence on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Evidence produced in Wichita County’s 89th District Court shows Justine Gallegos, 33, was driving drunk and going 110 miles an hour when she crashed into another car on Kell, killing a young Burkburnett woman.

The victim was 29-year-old Pimporn “Ice” Kasemthaveesak, a Thailand-native working two jobs while she pursued a master’s degree.

Kasemthaveesak’s friends and families, including her adoptive father, Dale Moore, testified with victim impact statements in court on Thursday.

Moore stated that nothing would bring back the daughter he loved, but if the results of the trial could prevent just one more tragedy, it was worth it.

Prior to the impact statements, Gallegos elected to plead guilty to intoxication manslaughter and let the jury set her punishment. She had earlier turned down a plea deal from prosecutors.

Before deliberation began, Gallegos was called to the stand by her attorney, Bob Estrada. She testified with no emotion that she understood her actions impacted not just her and her family but the victim’s family as well.

Gallegos was also required to serve a one-year sentence in Comanche County for DUI before she could be brought to trial in Wichita County.