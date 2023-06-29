WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As Texoma heads into the weekend, the heat will remain as the area will likely hit the triple digits yet again.

Texoma’s Weather Authority is forecasting that most of the area will reach temperatures hovering around 103 degrees on Friday, June 30, 2023, before temperatures head back to the mid-90s for the weekend.

The weekend prior to Independence Day will have plenty of rain and thunderstorm chances throughout as Texoma will see late showers Friday night, June 30, 2023, and into Saturday morning, July 1, 2023.

Texoma’s Weather Authority is forecasting a chance for showers and storms late Saturday night, July 1, and into Sunday morning, July 2.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather during the day on Saturday, July 1, with the main threats possible for the area including large hailstones and damaging wind gusts.

For the first full week of July 2023, Texoma’s Weather Authority is forecasting a slight break in the heat, with temperatures likely to only reach triple-digits once and slight chances for precipitation in the forecast.