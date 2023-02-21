WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University’s Gunn College of Health Sciences and Human Services is getting ready for the 22nd Annual Community Health Fair.

The event is open to the public and will feature free health screenings and educational demonstrations in health practices such as CPR.

Students from nursing, respiratory therapy, radiology, athletic training, exercise physiology, and dental hygiene students will participate.

Many other screenings are available like blood pressure readings; blood glucose; lung function; height, weight, and body mass index; and HIV and STD tests. Educational activities related to nutrition, exercise, smoking cessation, violence/abuse prevention, drug/alcohol abuse prevention, drunk driving, stress reduction, dental health, breast self-exams, emergency preparation, and more will be available.

It’s happening Friday, March 3 from 9 a.m. until noon in Centennial Hall.

You can bring toiletries and non-perishable food for the Mustangs pantry and outdated eyeglasses for the Lion’s Club. You can also donate blood and register as organ donors.

For more information, call 940-397-4584.