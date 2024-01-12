WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Chris Kang opened Taki Ramen two years ago, and quickly discovered there was a need for more Asian based cuisines.

“We made a decision to open another business— which really specializes in the desserts and stuff,” said Kang. “I believe people are already enjoy it.”

During his early years as a restaurant entrepreneur, he realized there were not a lot of Asian based cuisine options.

He took it upon himself to fix that.

“I just realized this city is kind of big, but the there’s not really many things, especially new Asian stuff,” said Kang.

After great success with his first spot, he opened a second spot— this one for desserts.

Kang named his restaurant Snoba. A combination of two of the main items they focus on, “Snow” and Boba.

“I believe shaved ice in America has just made with water,” said Kang. “Our food has a more soft texture and flavor pool.”

He crafts some other drinks from scratch, something to make his items a little more special.

“Now those are all handmade,” said Kang. “I believe for others, the more just a human can manufacture the bag at these ones by hand.”

He hopes his restaurant challenges people to expand their pallets to different cultures.

Snoba is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Parker Square.