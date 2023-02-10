WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An incredibly special group of local residents danced the night away tonight, which they haven’t been able to do in two years.

Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine, an over-the-top prom experience for people in our area with developmental disabilities, went off without a hitch tonight at the forum after a two-year covid hiatus.

Guests got to ride in a limo, walk the red carpet, eat a delicious meal, take pictures with their friends in a photobooth, dance and crown a king and queen. There was even a sensory room. The event is free to honored guests thanks to donations by individuals and businesses in the area.